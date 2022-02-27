National Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,847 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 244,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

