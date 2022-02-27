National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock worth $38,523,713. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QS opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

