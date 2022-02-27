National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

