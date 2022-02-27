National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $455,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $287.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.04. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $267.08 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

