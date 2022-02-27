National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

