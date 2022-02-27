National Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,600 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,624,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,261,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PSTH opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

