National Bankshares Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.15.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.39 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.37.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Insiders have acquired 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last three months.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

