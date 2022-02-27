National Pension Service Has $30.87 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Entergy were worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.