National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

