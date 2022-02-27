National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Seagen were worth $32,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

