National Pension Service Sells 623 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $26,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $428.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $354.17 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

