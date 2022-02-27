National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Realty by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

