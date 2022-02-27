National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 143.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

