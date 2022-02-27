National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

