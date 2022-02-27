National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.
National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
