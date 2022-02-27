NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 315 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.68.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after buying an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.