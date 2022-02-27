Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

