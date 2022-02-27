Needham & Company LLC Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $145.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.62% from the company’s current price.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

