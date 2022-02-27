NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

