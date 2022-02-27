Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Lowered to $17.00

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.
NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44.
In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,888,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000.
Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
