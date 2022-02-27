NetApp’s (NTAP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.61.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

