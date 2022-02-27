NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $22.29. 614,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,079. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a PE ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

