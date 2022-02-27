Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 678.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

