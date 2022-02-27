NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

