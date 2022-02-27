NFTX Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $89.56 or 0.00237260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $173,947.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00110388 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,164 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

