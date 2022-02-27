Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock valued at $18,066,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

