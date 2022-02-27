Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given New 86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

