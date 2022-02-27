NOV (NYSE:NOV) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NOV stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

