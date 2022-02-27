NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 22,406 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$202,326.18.

NG opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1001115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

