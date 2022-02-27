Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $32,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

