NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.33 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

