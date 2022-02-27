NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.