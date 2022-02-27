Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

