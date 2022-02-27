NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.95 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and $6.95 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.