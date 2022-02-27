Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,108.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $460,278.13 and approximately $89,108.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded down 61% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

