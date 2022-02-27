Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $9,278,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NASDAQ AHPA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.