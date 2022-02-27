Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $32.61 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Afya were worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

