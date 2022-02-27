Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $90,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 246,036 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,844,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.