Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENQU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

CENQU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.