Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLIT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,520,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT opened at $10.13 on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

