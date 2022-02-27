Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

