Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

