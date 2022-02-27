OceanEx Token Price Reaches $0.0009 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $8,823.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.