Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.
About Oconee Federal Financial (Get Rating)
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.