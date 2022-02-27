Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

