Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth $236,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $316.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

