Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $78,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.