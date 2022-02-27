Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

