OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $20.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

OLO stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. OLO has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

