Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

