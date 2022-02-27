OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSPN. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

OSPN stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

