Oppenheimer Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

